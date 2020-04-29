Bryanston Organic & Natural Market delivers fresh food and essential products

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

Be that as it may, even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

702 is putting the spotlight on SMEs doing great work during the lockdown.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Bryanston Organic & Natural Market chief operating officer Glenda Moore whose business provides sustainable living and the provision of nourishing and healthy food as well as a range of organic and natural arts and crafts and health and wellness products.

The business has been operating since 1976.

Our ethos has always been to lead by example, to focus on sustainable living and we have managed to give 80 traders an opportunity to make a living and show off their beautiful talents. Glenda Moore, CEO - Bryanston Organic & Natural Market

She says every storm brings a rainbow and for the Bryanston Organic & Natural Market, the rainbow was it was able to convert its online store into a delivery service for fresh foods.

At the moment, we are able to give 20 traders an opportunity to continue trading and amongst the products that we offer, are our well known veggie boxes. People need to order by 2 pm each Monday. Glenda Moore, CEO - Bryanston Organic & Natural Market

