'Lotto should suspend online services,' caller tells Eusebius McKaiser

One lucky South African has bagged R135 million in Powerball jackpot on Tuesday night.

However, last week the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) said the national lottery is not an essential service, therefore the sale of lottery tickets at retail terminals is prohibited during the lockdown.

Robert called into the Eusebius McKaiser Show expressing how he was unable to play Powerball because he doesn't have online services.

When I came home there was a message on my phone saying play Powerball for a chance to win R240 million online. The issue is I don't have any facilities to play online and there must be thousands of people like me who can't play online. Robert, Caller

It is not understandable to close the kiosk and say people can play online. Why take away the opportunity from poor people who can win R240 million? They should have suspended the online service as well. Robert, Caller

Listen to the full open line below...