Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others?

Statistics suggest that in countries like the United Kingdom and the USA the coronavirus pandemic has affected minority groups tremendously more than others.

The pandemic is bringing the harsh realities of these longstanding inequalities between races into sharp focus.

RELATED: South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 2,073 with three more deaths reported

Why is the virus affecting some ethnicities more than it does others?

Eusebius McKaiser chats to Runnymede Trust thinktank race equality director Omar Khan who has written an article on the matter.

Factors like poverty and housing are strongly correlated with health outcomes. Not just that poor people do worse than rich people, but there is what we call a social gradient where those who are well of have better outcomes than those who are less off. Omar Khan, Race equality director - Runnymede Trust thinktank

He says the determination of health outcomes is strongly correlated not with just poverty but with inequality.

There is evidence in literature that people who have experienced more than two racist episodes in their lives have a lower life expectancy. It looks like racism kills you earlier than it should have done otherwise. Omar Khan, Race equality director - Runnymede Trust thinktank

Racial discrimination is in itself a cause of poverty and poverty is not just a fact of the matter of the world, it affects particular groups in particular ways, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation: