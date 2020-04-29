Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others?
Statistics suggest that in countries like the United Kingdom and the USA the coronavirus pandemic has affected minority groups tremendously more than others.
The pandemic is bringing the harsh realities of these longstanding inequalities between races into sharp focus.
RELATED: South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 2,073 with three more deaths reported
Why is the virus affecting some ethnicities more than it does others?
Eusebius McKaiser chats to Runnymede Trust thinktank race equality director Omar Khan who has written an article on the matter.
Factors like poverty and housing are strongly correlated with health outcomes. Not just that poor people do worse than rich people, but there is what we call a social gradient where those who are well of have better outcomes than those who are less off.Omar Khan, Race equality director - Runnymede Trust thinktank
He says the determination of health outcomes is strongly correlated not with just poverty but with inequality.
There is evidence in literature that people who have experienced more than two racist episodes in their lives have a lower life expectancy. It looks like racism kills you earlier than it should have done otherwise.Omar Khan, Race equality director - Runnymede Trust thinktank
Racial discrimination is in itself a cause of poverty and poverty is not just a fact of the matter of the world, it affects particular groups in particular ways, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More