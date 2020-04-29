[LISTEN] How well is SA managing the pandemic and what more can be done?
As of Tuesday 28 April, there were 4,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa with total recoveries at 2,073 and the death toll at 93.
Eusebius McKaiser spoke to the national institute for communicable diseases (NICD) head of the centre for HIV and STIs Prof Adrian Puren about how the country is responding so far and what more can be done.
We really have to look at the different levels - sub-national levels going down to the districts and it is really critical for us to have that data in order for us to do the cut and trace...Prof Adrian Puren, Head of the centre for HIV and STIs - NICD
For me, it is now really focusing on those particular hotspots in order to understand what is actually happening with transmission and how we can control that transmission.Prof Adrian Puren, Head of the centre for HIV and STIs - NICD
Click on the link below to hear more...
