Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist

In a statement on Wednesday, Edcon - the company that owns Edgars and Jet - says it is planning to file for voluntary business rescue to continue operating.

The company says it had lost R2 billion in sales since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of national disaster over the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

Clement Manyathela chats to Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo to shed more light on the matter.

The decision to go the business rescue route is not surprising and we all remember that depressing call by Edcon CEO Grant Pattison informing suppliers that they weren't able to honour their obligations. Thato Mashigo, Portfolio manager - Sanlam Private Wealth

This is a signal of where the country is at in the economy and what COVID-19 has really done, he says.

This will prevent creditors from taking further claim for an interim period while the business is reorganised. Thato Mashigo, Portfolio manager - Sanlam Private Wealth

Listen below to the full conversation: