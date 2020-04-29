Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist
In a statement on Wednesday, Edcon - the company that owns Edgars and Jet - says it is planning to file for voluntary business rescue to continue operating.
The company says it had lost R2 billion in sales since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of national disaster over the COVID-19 outbreak in March.
RELATED: The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield breaks down after Edcon chief begins to cry
Clement Manyathela chats to Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo to shed more light on the matter.
The decision to go the business rescue route is not surprising and we all remember that depressing call by Edcon CEO Grant Pattison informing suppliers that they weren't able to honour their obligations.Thato Mashigo, Portfolio manager - Sanlam Private Wealth
This is a signal of where the country is at in the economy and what COVID-19 has really done, he says.
This will prevent creditors from taking further claim for an interim period while the business is reorganised.Thato Mashigo, Portfolio manager - Sanlam Private Wealth
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils
Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg.Read More
Overturning decision to place Tshwane under administration victory for all - DA
Gauteng legislature chief whip Michael Moriarty says the court's ruling protected the rights of the people of the city.Read More
'Recovering school year will magnify inequalities in educational system'
Equal Education general-secretary Noncedo Madubedube reflects on tentative plan to reopen schools.Read More
Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others?
Runnymede Trust thinktank race equality director Omar Khan says race has a direct correlation with health outcomes.Read More
'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'
NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.Read More
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again
Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan).Read More
Booysens residents defy lockdown and protest for food parcels
Jabu Phalatse says people are hungry and that is why they have taken to the streets so that their demands can be heard.Read More