Unions contradict each other on supposed new airline to replace SAA

National Transport Movement (NMT) president Mashudu Raphetha says they have mixed feelings that the South African Airways (SAA) will be closing on 1 May.

Raphetha says they met with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who informed them a new airline will be established to replace SAA.

A new airline is going to be established but there are four key issues that are going to determine our commitment as a union. Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union

We are going to be involved in the formation of this new company and we are going to have a representative on the board. Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union

Meanwhile, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says the discussions they have been having with the government are about the restructured airline and not a new airline.

We know there have been some conversations about this idea that SAA will be liquidated. The problem we have as Numsa and Sacca [South African Cabin Crew Association] is that liquidation will be worse for the government as a shareholder and the best option is a restructure. Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa

