Unions contradict each other on supposed new airline to replace SAA
National Transport Movement (NMT) president Mashudu Raphetha says they have mixed feelings that the South African Airways (SAA) will be closing on 1 May.
Raphetha says they met with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who informed them a new airline will be established to replace SAA.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Raphetha to find out more.
RELATED: 'SAA has been in intensive care for the last ten years'
A new airline is going to be established but there are four key issues that are going to determine our commitment as a union.Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union
We are going to be involved in the formation of this new company and we are going to have a representative on the board.Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union
Meanwhile, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says the discussions they have been having with the government are about the restructured airline and not a new airline.
We know there have been some conversations about this idea that SAA will be liquidated. The problem we have as Numsa and Sacca [South African Cabin Crew Association] is that liquidation will be worse for the government as a shareholder and the best option is a restructure.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Spokesperson - Numsa
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy
All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Will domestic workers be returning to work under Level 4 lockdown?
JHW Attorneys managing partner Megan Harrington-Johnson gives clarity on the matter.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Tobacco association heads to court over cigarette sale ban
Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are taken aback by the decision and have consulted with their legal team.Read More
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies aged 87
Goldberg was one of the Rivonia Trialists in the 1960s and was convicted alongside Nelson Mandela for treason.Read More
COVID-19 death rate reaches 103 as South Africa reports 354 new cases
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 5,350.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More
More from Business
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Burgess Plumbing gives customers affordable solutions in difficult times
Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4
It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).Read More
'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.Read More