African Diaspora Forum assists migrants with food parcels
The African Diaspora Forum has rallied together to assist migrants who may be struggling through the COVID-19 lockdown.
The forum is supplying food parcels and says it has written to various embassies for assistance.
Clement Manyathela spoke to the forum's chairperson Dr Abdul Karim Elgoni to find out more.
The food parcels compose mainly of the daily needs , things that you need to cook for a family of five or six.Dr Abdul Karim Elgoni, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum
We wrote letters to a number of embassies, we got an indirect feedback from one of the embassies ... .The embassies are not helping because the government is not helping.Dr Abdul Karim Elgoni, Chairperson - African Diaspora Forum
Email abdul.elgoni@gmail.com to get assistance if you are a migrant.
Click on the link below to hear more....
