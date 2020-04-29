[LISTEN] Tackling the COVID-19 lockdown alone
There are many reasons why you would find yourself alone during this lockdown.
How are you coping?
Azania Mosaka spoke to human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to tackle being alone through this time.
Loneliness is one of the big fears that we carry around with us as human beings. It's a massive contributor to our sense of happiness because we are social beings and we like to be connected.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
Some of the challenges about being single and alone right now are the fact that you could be bored - a lack of variety, you get stuck in front of the television, you can fall very much out of routine if you allow yourself to.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
There is a lot of fear around being alone and we have to actually acknowledge that fear before we can deal with it and list all of the things that you are scared of. Look for solutions - things like finding a purpose, how can you help others right now?Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
We need to put appointments in our diaries, even if it means making appointments to read stories to grandchildren virtually - on Skype or on Zoom. We have got to find ways of connecting with each other, that there is a little bit of fun and light.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
Click on the link below to hear more...
