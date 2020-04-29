[LISTEN] Importance of good night's sleep during a pandemic

Millions of people around the world are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and some are struggling with sleep while some are having weird dreams.

Several observational epidemiologic studies have shown that inadequate sleep is associated with obesity, diabetes, hypertension and overall health.

Good sleep is an important wellness intervention.

Azania Mosaka speaks to the director of Sleep Science at Sports Science Institute of South Africa, Dr Dale Rae about sleeping patterns.

Sleep is important to lay down new memories and to assimilate new information and killing out the hot toxins that are building up during the day. Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - Sports Science Institute of South Africa

One night of sleep deprivation might leave you feeling a little rough the next day but you bounce back quickly. Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - Sports Science Institute of South Africa

Adults should get seven to nine hours of sleep and for some people six hours is enough, according to guidelines. Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science - Sports Science Institute of South Africa

