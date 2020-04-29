Edcon – the owner of Edgars and Jet – will file for voluntary business rescue, the company announced on Wednesday.

The company lost R2 billion in sales since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of national disaster in mid-March.

Edcon is unable to pay its suppliers for both the March and April month-ends. Paying April salaries will require assistance from the UIF COVID-19 TERS program. Edcon statement

Edcon anticipates that the sales will be depressed for some time during the ‘COVID-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy’ phase, which may last several months. Edcon statement

Edcon’s stores will reopen on 1 May, operating under “business rescue”.

We’ve been unable to raise the funds needed to pay the creditors for the March and April month-ends. Grant Pattison, CEO - Edcon

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Pattison.

It wasn’t inevitable… We were looking forward to a good winter… Grant Pattison, CEO - Edcon

We presented our [turnaround] plan to the board and shareholders… We didn’t get a 'yes'… Grant Pattison, CEO - Edcon

We’re in a holding phase at the moment… We’ll open normally on Friday… Grant Pattison, CEO - Edcon

We have to consider splitting up the different businesses, to be owned by different people… It is their [business rescue practitioners] call… I think the brands ‘Edgars’ and ‘Jet’ will be trading at Christmas this year. Grant Pattison, CEO - Edcon

