Concerns over possible reopening of schools on 18 May
The Department of Basic Education is gearing up to get the 2020 academic year going again.
The proposed plan presented to Parliament is the have grade 7 and 12 back to the classroom in May while other grades will follow in phases.
Joanne Joseph speaks to Eyewitness News parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis about the briefing.
RELATED: Sadtu concerned about health and safety once schools reopen
The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Reginah Mhaule, told the committee that they had briefed the social cluster of ministers on this plan yesterday and they had got the feedback that it was too soon to expect grade 7 and 12 to go back to school next Wednesday.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
They adjusted the date at the end of the briefing, principals and school management should return to schools on Monday 4 May to ensure they have everything ready and they are now looking at 18 May for grade 7 and 12 to return to school.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
All it all very tentative, no absolute clarity of the date of return as yet.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - Eyewitness News
Davis says the department says about 3 500 schools do not have water and they will set up water tankers before pupils returns.
Meanwhile, Equal Education head of research Hopolang Selebalo says they are not convinced the department will be ready to open schools in May.
We are not even sure if an assessment has been done to check which schools need mobile classroom or if 400 mobile classrooms will be enough.Hopolang Selebalo, Head of research - Equal Education
There are 3 700 schools across the country that use pitlatrines as a form of sanitation.Hopolang Selebalo, Head of research - Equal Education
Listen to the full interviews below...
