Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Solidarity Fund was created on 23 March 2020 as a response to the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa.
It’s a platform for anyone from the public, civil society as well as the public and private sector to contribute to a consolidated fund for a variety of initiatives.
The Fund functions independently of the government and the businesses or individuals who donate to it.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Gloria Serobe, CEO at Wipcapital.
Serobe heads the Solidarity Fund.
Serobe formerly held positions at Exxon Corporation (USA), Reinsurance Company of SA, the Premier Group, Transnet Limited, and Standard Corporate and Merchant Bank.
She has an MBA from Rutgers University (New Jersey, USA) and serves on the boards of WIPHOLD, Sasfin, Hans Merensky, Adcorp and Denel.
It’s much more difficult than merely dispersing funds… We are doing the best we can… It’s taking up 100% of my time…We had to appoint a CEO within a week…Gloria Serobe, Chairperson - Solidarity Fund
Everybody is working pro-bono [for free] …Gloria Serobe, Chairperson - Solidarity Fund
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
