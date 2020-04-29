[LISTEN] NGOs, churches team up to give hope and shelter to homeless people
A number of civil society groups around the country responded to the national lockdown by providing shelter to homeless people.
Joanne Joseph speaks to various organisations in Gauteng who have responded to the call about the challenges they face and why they opened up their centres.
Tshwane Leadership Foundation's Wilna de Beer says they have partnered with churches and the City of Tshwane to provide more shelter to those in need.
RELATED: Lockdown shelters in Tshwane helping reunite the homeless with their families
Between the churches and the NGOs there are about 14 shelters and we have about 700 people. The City of Tshwane has about 500 people and they are erecting more shelters every day.Wilna de Beer, Tshwane Leadership Foundation
They get medical care, social work services and social work integration.Wilna de Beer, Tshwane Leadership Foundation
RELATED: Shining the spotlight on the homeless
Dr Jan Heese who is involved in the COSUP programme says they are working hand-in-hand with the centres to help those addicted to drugs not to get sick from withdrawal symptoms.
We saw over 600 individuals in the shelters when the lockdown started who wanted help.Dr Jan Heese, COSUP programme
In the City of Johannesburg, Mould Empower Serve CEO Leona Pienaar says there are various centre in the City run by NGOs and the City.
We run two shelters and various feeding centres. We are looking after 150 people in the two centres of for men and the other for women.Leona Pienaar, CEO - Mould Empower Serve
SANCA national coordinator Andrie Vermeulen says in the ten centres they are working with they have seen many people who left within a matter of days.
We have seen some success stories but we have seen a lot of people not completing their course and leaving the centres.Adrie Vermeulen, National coordinator - SANCA
Listen to the full interviews below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More