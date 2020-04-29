Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma briefed the nation on the regulations relating to the COVID-19 Level 4 restrictions.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma updates South Africa on regulations pertaining to the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

Watch it, right here:

Also, read:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown