We would like books to be thought of as essential - PEN South Africa
Literary organisation PEN South Africa has called on government to consider the sale of books at Level 4 of the lockdown.
In an open letter with nearly 3,000 signatures, the organisation asks that books be available for purchase online or over the phone and for delivery, and that all booksellers, big and small, be allowed to trade.
PEN South Africa president Nadia Davids explains the reason behind their plea.
The argument that we were drafting and thinking through was that we would like for books to be thought of as essential, that they are part of the life of the mind of the country, they are part of the shared cultural wealth of the country.Nadia Davids, President - PEN South Africa
There is a very fragile eco-system around publishing around books, particularly around independent books ... it's about both protecting access to books but also ensuring that there is literature coming out of this as well.Nadia Davids, President - PEN South Africa
It is more about saying how can we encourage this idea of books being part of a life of the mind, that we need brain food during this time as well, to prompt a discussion about how books can be made accessible to people, to protect the small bookshops from not going under during this time....Nadia Davids, President - PEN South Africa
