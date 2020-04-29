Sugary Love hopes to get your support and help save it from shutting down

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots to ensure that they are up and running after the lockdown.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link , follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

One of the businesses hoping to benefit from the programme is Sugary Love.

Owner Chenell Henry says while the COVDI-19 lockdown has stalled her plans to open a physical store, she is not giving up.

In the meantime it changes the plan but I am not going to give up so I definitely will move in that direction. Chenell Henry, Owner - Sugary Love

I have always loved baking since I was a young girl. I am very very creative and love working with my hands so when I decided to take the leap it made sense to leave my full-time job and build a business from scratch. Chenell Henry, Owner - Sugary Love

Henry says clients will get free baked goods with each voucher.

