What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4

The automotive industry is South Africa’s largest manufacturing sector.

It accounts for a third of the country’s entire manufacturing output (2016) and 15.6% of all exports.

Its contribution to GDP totals 7.4%.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.

They spoke about the car industry and what it needs from Level Four lockdown and beyond.

An employer of close to half-a-million people… By some calculations, it’s even bigger than our mining sector… We need to do everything we can to protect it. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

We need to start tooling up pretty quickly… We need to get exports picking up… Jobs must be protected at all costs, almost… Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

In China, the premium sector is forecast to grow this year. We mustn’t underestimate the rebound of Asia... Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

