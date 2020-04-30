Overturning decision to place Tshwane under administration victory for all - DA
The North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday overturned the provincial government's decision to place the City of Tshwane under administration.
Premier David Makhura placed the metro under administration citing that it had failed to provide services and that there was political instability.
RELATED: Makhura places Tshwane council under administration
The Democratic Alliance went to court to challenge this decision and argued that Makhura placing the city under adminstration was political.
Judge president Dunstan Mlambo ruled in favour of the DA and found that the decision by Makhura was unlawful.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa DA Gauteng legislature chief whip Michael Moriarty says this is a victory for the people of Tshwane.
It is for any other party that might find itself in the minority government situation. We protected the rights and the will of the people for those councils.Michael Moriarty, Gauteng legislature chief whip - DA
The court went to great lengths to unpack the timelines and justify its ruling.
What you saw was a desire by Lebogang Maile to take out the DA-led coalitionin Tshwane, that was the only agenda really.Michael Moriarty, Gauteng legislature chief whip - DA
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils
Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg.Read More
'Recovering school year will magnify inequalities in educational system'
Equal Education general-secretary Noncedo Madubedube reflects on tentative plan to reopen schools.Read More
Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist
Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo says the move gives the business a chance to reorganise.Read More
Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others?
Runnymede Trust thinktank race equality director Omar Khan says race has a direct correlation with health outcomes.Read More
'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'
NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.Read More
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again
Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan).Read More
Booysens residents defy lockdown and protest for food parcels
Jabu Phalatse says people are hungry and that is why they have taken to the streets so that their demands can be heard.Read More