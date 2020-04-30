Overturning decision to place Tshwane under administration victory for all - DA

The North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday overturned the provincial government's decision to place the City of Tshwane under administration.

Premier David Makhura placed the metro under administration citing that it had failed to provide services and that there was political instability.

The Democratic Alliance went to court to challenge this decision and argued that Makhura placing the city under adminstration was political.

Judge president Dunstan Mlambo ruled in favour of the DA and found that the decision by Makhura was unlawful.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa DA Gauteng legislature chief whip Michael Moriarty says this is a victory for the people of Tshwane.

It is for any other party that might find itself in the minority government situation. We protected the rights and the will of the people for those councils. Michael Moriarty, Gauteng legislature chief whip - DA

The court went to great lengths to unpack the timelines and justify its ruling.

What you saw was a desire by Lebogang Maile to take out the DA-led coalitionin Tshwane, that was the only agenda really. Michael Moriarty, Gauteng legislature chief whip - DA

