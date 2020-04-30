'Recovering school year will magnify inequalities in educational system'

The Basic Education Department has released a tentative plan to reopen schools from as early as next week.

The department's director general Mathanzima Mweli presented a COVID-19 plan in Parliament, which may see grade 12s and grades 7s being the first group of pupils to return to their classrooms.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Equal Education general-secretary Noncedo Madubedube to reflect on the matter.

A lot of people are calling COVID-19 a social health crisis, it has connections to social ills and the country will see it differently as we are the most unequal country in the world. Noncedo Madubedube, General-secretary - Equal Education

She says there is no need for the country to be going back to business as usual right now as the developing phase of a child takes a couple of years.

The uncomfortable language of recovering the school year is bound to leave others behind and will magnify the inequalities in our educational system. Noncedo Madubedube, General-secretary - Equal Education

Listen below to the full conversation: