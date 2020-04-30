'Recovering school year will magnify inequalities in educational system'
The Basic Education Department has released a tentative plan to reopen schools from as early as next week.
The department's director general Mathanzima Mweli presented a COVID-19 plan in Parliament, which may see grade 12s and grades 7s being the first group of pupils to return to their classrooms.
RELATED: Sadtu concerned about health and safety once schools reopen
Bongani Bingwa chats to Equal Education general-secretary Noncedo Madubedube to reflect on the matter.
A lot of people are calling COVID-19 a social health crisis, it has connections to social ills and the country will see it differently as we are the most unequal country in the world.Noncedo Madubedube, General-secretary - Equal Education
She says there is no need for the country to be going back to business as usual right now as the developing phase of a child takes a couple of years.
The uncomfortable language of recovering the school year is bound to leave others behind and will magnify the inequalities in our educational system.Noncedo Madubedube, General-secretary - Equal Education
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils
Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg.Read More
Overturning decision to place Tshwane under administration victory for all - DA
Gauteng legislature chief whip Michael Moriarty says the court's ruling protected the rights of the people of the city.Read More
Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist
Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo says the move gives the business a chance to reorganise.Read More
Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others?
Runnymede Trust thinktank race equality director Omar Khan says race has a direct correlation with health outcomes.Read More
'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'
NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.Read More
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again
Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan).Read More
Booysens residents defy lockdown and protest for food parcels
Jabu Phalatse says people are hungry and that is why they have taken to the streets so that their demands can be heard.Read More