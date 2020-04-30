Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Burgess Plumbing gives customers affordable solutions in difficult times

30 April 2020 9:08 AM
by
Tags:
small business
702shoutout
burgess plumbing
Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

Be that as it may, even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

RELATED: Bryanston Organic & Natural Market delivers fresh food and essential products

702 is putting the spotlight on SMEs doing great work during the lockdown.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Burgess Plumbing director Mzwakhe Mntambo whose company was founded in 1978.

It is tough during this time but we are doing our best to keep our customers happy. At our core we are commercial and industrial plumbers so we do specialise in intense plumbing work. We have made our business affordable during this difficult time.

Mzwakhe Mntambo, Director - Burgess Plumbing

He says the company offers the best kind of service with the least amount of red tape.

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Listen below to the full conversation:


30 April 2020 9:08 AM
by
Tags:
small business
702shoutout
burgess plumbing

