Burgess Plumbing gives customers affordable solutions in difficult times

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

Be that as it may, even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

702 is putting the spotlight on SMEs doing great work during the lockdown.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Burgess Plumbing director Mzwakhe Mntambo whose company was founded in 1978.

It is tough during this time but we are doing our best to keep our customers happy. At our core we are commercial and industrial plumbers so we do specialise in intense plumbing work. We have made our business affordable during this difficult time. Mzwakhe Mntambo, Director - Burgess Plumbing

He says the company offers the best kind of service with the least amount of red tape.

Listen below to the full conversation: