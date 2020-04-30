Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies aged 87
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg has passed away at the aged of 87.
Goldberg was one of the Rivonia Trialists in the 1960s and was convicted alongside Nelson Mandela for treason.
He spent 22-year behind bars when he was sent to a whites-only prison in Pretoria.
Goldberg has been battling stage four lung cancer and a heart condition.
R.I.P Denis Goldberg— ✨Tshegofatso Mphehlo🇿🇦 (@TshegofatsoMph9) April 30, 2020
what you stood for will never be forgotten ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/nurBP0Bkbn
Is there anyone left?— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) April 30, 2020
Lala kahle Denis Goldberg. pic.twitter.com/Xy8TfQ82oj
RIP Denis Goldberg, yet another Rivonia Trialist has fallen 🙏— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 30, 2020
