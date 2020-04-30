Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies aged 87

Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg has passed away at the aged of 87.

Goldberg was one of the Rivonia Trialists in the 1960s and was convicted alongside Nelson Mandela for treason.

He spent 22-year behind bars when he was sent to a whites-only prison in Pretoria.

Goldberg has been battling stage four lung cancer and a heart condition.

R.I.P Denis Goldberg

what you stood for will never be forgotten ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/nurBP0Bkbn — ✨Tshegofatso Mphehlo🇿🇦 (@TshegofatsoMph9) April 30, 2020

Is there anyone left?

Lala kahle Denis Goldberg. pic.twitter.com/Xy8TfQ82oj — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) April 30, 2020