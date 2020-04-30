Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils
Tributes are pouring in for anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg, who passed away on Wednesday night.
Goldberg has been battling stage four lung cancer and a heart condition at the time of his death.
He was one of the Rivonia Trialists in the 1960s and was convicted alongside Nelson Mandela for treason. The anti-apartheid activist spent 22 yeara behind bars when he was sent to a whites-only prison in Pretoria.
Speaking to Eusebius Mckaiser, fellow anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils says Goldberg was still active in the last stages of lung cancer.
RELATED: Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies aged 87
He never ever left his humanity, when he emerged from imprisonment he was remarkable.Ronnie Kasrils, Anti-apartheid activist
He was a great thinker, refined thinker and a man of the highest moral integrity. He is going to be so deeply missed. He knew everything about our struggle and what it was meant to be, which was to serve our people.Ronnie Kasrils, Anti-apartheid activist
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says Goldberg lived a full life.
Hatang says when he last saw Goldberg in February when he spoke about the inequality in the country.
When we saw him in February we hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa and Goldberg deeply respects Ramaphosa but he told him one thing he needs to watch out for is corruption in the country.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
If there is one thing we need to take out of the life of Goldberg and Mandela is that the core of their lives was solidarity.Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Politics
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More
Overturning decision to place Tshwane under administration victory for all - DA
Gauteng legislature chief whip Michael Moriarty says the court's ruling protected the rights of the people of the city.Read More
'Recovering school year will magnify inequalities in educational system'
Equal Education general-secretary Noncedo Madubedube reflects on tentative plan to reopen schools.Read More
Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist
Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo says the move gives the business a chance to reorganise.Read More
Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others?
Runnymede Trust thinktank race equality director Omar Khan says race has a direct correlation with health outcomes.Read More
'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'
NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.Read More
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again
Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan).Read More
Booysens residents defy lockdown and protest for food parcels
Jabu Phalatse says people are hungry and that is why they have taken to the streets so that their demands can be heard.Read More