Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils

Tributes are pouring in for anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg, who passed away on Wednesday night.

Goldberg has been battling stage four lung cancer and a heart condition at the time of his death.

He was one of the Rivonia Trialists in the 1960s and was convicted alongside Nelson Mandela for treason. The anti-apartheid activist spent 22 yeara behind bars when he was sent to a whites-only prison in Pretoria.

Speaking to Eusebius Mckaiser, fellow anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils says Goldberg was still active in the last stages of lung cancer.

He never ever left his humanity, when he emerged from imprisonment he was remarkable. Ronnie Kasrils, Anti-apartheid activist

He was a great thinker, refined thinker and a man of the highest moral integrity. He is going to be so deeply missed. He knew everything about our struggle and what it was meant to be, which was to serve our people. Ronnie Kasrils, Anti-apartheid activist

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says Goldberg lived a full life.

Hatang says when he last saw Goldberg in February when he spoke about the inequality in the country.

When we saw him in February we hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa and Goldberg deeply respects Ramaphosa but he told him one thing he needs to watch out for is corruption in the country. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

If there is one thing we need to take out of the life of Goldberg and Mandela is that the core of their lives was solidarity. Sello Hatang, CEO - Nelson Mandela Foundation

