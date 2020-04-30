'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
A number of organisations have raised concerns about health and safety at the Strandfontein sports ground facility set up to house the homeless during lockdown.
Two weeks ago, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) called on the city to close down the facility citing that the facility was a potential hotspot for COVID-19 and tuberculosis (TB) infections.
Now, the South African Human Rights Commission has released a report laying bare what is really going on in the camp.
Eusebius McKaiser speaks to University of Cape Town Centre of African Studies IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins to unpack what is happening at the relocation camp.
As a response to the COVID-19 lockdown, the city of Cape Town embarked on the development as part of its response to the situation.Tauriq Jenkins, IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair - UCT Centre of African Studies
There were a number of concerns emanating from the site and alleged violations against homeless people in terms of how they were collected and dropped off at the site, he says.
At the site itself, there were a number of reports that prompted the Human Rights Commission to then invite independent assessors to come to the site and investigate.Tauriq Jenkins, IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair - UCT Centre of African Studies
He says having monitored the collection of homeless people, it was found that people were forcefully put in law enforcement trucks and taken to Strandfontein, he adds.
The people we spoke to said they were threatened with arrest should they refuse to move to Strandfontein. People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein.Tauriq Jenkins, IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair - UCT Centre of African Studies
Listen below to the full conversation on the Strandforntein relocation facility:
