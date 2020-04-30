'For our pets to be psychologically secure, they need to have routine'
Pets have a very strong perception of what humans feel and experience and may be sensitive to the current changes caused by COVID-19, says University of Pretoria Faculty of Veterinary Science in behavioural medicine and animal welfare lecturer Dr Quixi Sonntag.
How your pets coping under lockdown?
Sonntag briefly explains what your pet may be experiencing through this time and suggests you help them keep a routine, especially if you own a dog.
What they are probably experiencing now in many ways is that something has changed, we are not sure what this is, humans please make me feel secure.Dr Quixi Sonntag, Lecturer - University of Pretoria Faculty of Veterinary Science
For our pets to be psychologically secure, they need to have routine. Routine does give that security that they are now missing.Dr Quixi Sonntag, Lecturer - University of Pretoria Faculty of Veterinary Science
To help your dog keep fit, Sonntag says there is a lot you can do indoors.
There are a whole lot of nice enrichment exercises that you can do indoors....if you just Google canine enrichment, you will get really nice ideas of active things that you can do with your pet indoors.Dr Quixi Sonntag, Lecturer - University of Pretoria Faculty of Veterinary Science
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Lifestyle
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
[LISTEN] Can you move house during the lockdown?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her insights on this and more.Read More
[LISTEN] Importance of good night's sleep during a pandemic
Director of Sleep Science Dr Dale Rae talks about the importance of sleeping patterns and how sleep affects our daily lives.Read More
[LISTEN] Tackling the COVID-19 lockdown alone
Azania Mosaka speaks to human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to tackle being on your own through this time.Read More
[LISTEN] Here is how you can help save Pure Hair salon
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now
Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced.Read More
[LISTEN] Why are people having so many more vivid dreams during the lockdown?
Eusebius McKaiser spoke to University of Cape Town (UCT) neuropsychology professor Mark Solms to understand why this is happening.Read More
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single!
After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single.Read More