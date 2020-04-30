Pets have a very strong perception of what humans feel and experience and may be sensitive to the current changes caused by COVID-19, says University of Pretoria Faculty of Veterinary Science in behavioural medicine and animal welfare lecturer Dr Quixi Sonntag.

How your pets coping under lockdown?

Sonntag briefly explains what your pet may be experiencing through this time and suggests you help them keep a routine, especially if you own a dog.

What they are probably experiencing now in many ways is that something has changed, we are not sure what this is, humans please make me feel secure. Dr Quixi Sonntag, Lecturer - University of Pretoria Faculty of Veterinary Science

For our pets to be psychologically secure, they need to have routine. Routine does give that security that they are now missing. Dr Quixi Sonntag, Lecturer - University of Pretoria Faculty of Veterinary Science

To help your dog keep fit, Sonntag says there is a lot you can do indoors.

There are a whole lot of nice enrichment exercises that you can do indoors....if you just Google canine enrichment, you will get really nice ideas of active things that you can do with your pet indoors. Dr Quixi Sonntag, Lecturer - University of Pretoria Faculty of Veterinary Science

