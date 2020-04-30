Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Wednesday explained what the criteria and processes are for the unemployment COVID-19 grant.

Zulu has also hinted at a possible hike in the amount paid in child support grants after the pandemic.

On Tuesday last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a R500 billion COVID-19 economic recovery plan, citing that R50 billion of that budget would be allocated towards social grants and to also aid the unemployed.

She joins Clement Manyathela to give an update on the different grant payouts.

The R350 unemployment grant will be available to South African citizens, permanent residents or refugee. Applicants must be above the age of 18, and must be unemployed. They should not be receiving any income, social grant or unemployment benefit and not qualify to receive any unemployment benefit scheme. Lindiwe Zulu, Minister - Social Development

She says the extra R500 will only be given to caregivers next month and says the government is looking at a longer term plan to increase child support grants as it is the lowest amongst all social grants that government gives.

She says those that want to apply for the unemployment grant can do so by sending a WhatsApp message to 0600 123 456 and select Sassa. Or they can email SARD@Sassa.gov.za.

She says the department is working with municipalities in ensuring that food parcels are delivered to the people.

Listen below to the full conversation: