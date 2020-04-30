Tobacco association heads to court over cigarette sale ban

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association is heading to court to challenge government over the ban on the sale of cigarettes.

This follows Wednesday's announcement by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana-Dlamini-Zuma that the sale of cigarettes will not be allowed during the Level 4 lockdown.

Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are taken aback by the decision as this comes a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the sale of cigarettes would be allowed.

We are going to court, we consulted with our legal team this morning in as far as the merits of our case. Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association

Meanwhile specialist scientist for alcohol, tobacco and other drug research at South African Medical Research Council Dr Catherine Egbe has welcomed the ban.

We know that tobacco causes respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and we also know that COVDI-19 is a respiratory disease so it is not strange that there is a link there that people who are smokers are likely to have more serious complications if they do catch the virus. Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist scientist

