Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Many South Africans are looking forward to Level 4 of the lockdown so they can order food from their local restaurants.
But many restaurants have indicated they will not be opening yet because it is not feasible.
Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has announced that under Level 4, restaurants will be allowed to driver food but no sit-down meals and take-aways will be allowed.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts.
Part of our industry is going to remain closed like Spur and Ocean Basket as well as independent restaurants.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
We hoped for delivery and collection option which would have changed the scale at which restaurants open. We look forward to the next couple three weeks.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
