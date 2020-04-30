[LISTEN] Can you move house during the lockdown?
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has received queries from residents who want to know if they are allowed to move house during the lockdown.
Knowler says while there has been no definitive response from government she has gathered some legal opinion and the advice of stakeholders in the property market.
She has been advised that you cannot move or receive a permit to do so.
TPN got an opinion from a high-level advocate with the National Prosecuting Authority who said no, police cannot issue such permits, the current regulations do not permit moving, not on Level 4.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
I have been badgering the Department of Trade and Industry's communications/media liaison guy....he is telling me on the phone it is not allowed and landlords must give a payment holiday but that is not what the contracts say and government hasn't said that on the record.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
