Will domestic workers be returning to work under Level 4 lockdown?
On Wednesday Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma held a briefing on the regulations under level 4 lockdown which kicks off on Friday.
Some clarity was given on the issue of domestic worker and whether they'd be allowed to return to work.
JHW Attorneys managing partner Megan Harrington-Johnson joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to answer questions around this issue.
Harrington-Johnson explains that only live in staff are allowed to return to work.
If they live on your premises they may return from wherever they are at the present moment and they return to your premises to start rendering services to you.Megan Harrington-Johnson, Managing partner - JHW Attorneys
Individuals who care for the sick, the mentally ill, the elderly, people with disabilities and for children may also return to work and for that category, it is not specified that these people have to be live-in workers.Megan Harrington-Johnson, Managing partner - JHW Attorneys
