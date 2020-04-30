More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Gauteng premier David Makhura gave a grim picture of what the COVID-19 pandemic might do to employment in the province.
While giving an update on Gauteng's economic response to the pandemic, Makhura says in the worst-case scenario, COVID-19 would see the food and beverages sector in the province contract by 6.6% and in the best-case scenario by 6%.
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi has more.
At best the province is predicting about 250,000 jobs that are likely to be shed. At worst half-a-million jobs will be shed.Ayanda Nyathi, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Makhura was very quick to point out that those who work in the informal sector are likely to be hit the hardest by these statistics.Ayanda Nyathi, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
