More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19

Gauteng premier David Makhura gave a grim picture of what the COVID-19 pandemic might do to employment in the province.

While giving an update on Gauteng's economic response to the pandemic, Makhura says in the worst-case scenario, COVID-19 would see the food and beverages sector in the province contract by 6.6% and in the best-case scenario by 6%.

At best the province is predicting about 250,000 jobs that are likely to be shed. At worst half-a-million jobs will be shed. Ayanda Nyathi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Makhura was very quick to point out that those who work in the informal sector are likely to be hit the hardest by these statistics. Ayanda Nyathi, Reporter - Eyewitness News

