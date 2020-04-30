E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

E-commerce is thriving all around the locked-down world – except in Mzanzi, despite the unprecedented demand for it.

On Friday, South Africa drops from Level 5 to Level 4 lockdown to get the economy going ever-so-slightly while ensuring social distancing remains in place.

Does it make any sense to restrict online retail, especially now?

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel says freeing online retailers would be “unfair” to physical shops.

South Africa is the only country in the world where e-commerce is not being used to support social distancing measures. Kim Reid, CEO - Takealot

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Yuppiechef co-founder Andrew Smith.

Why should we not let it carry on? … Minister Patel’s argument - there’s nothing about this lockdown that is fair! … It’s a very safe way to get goods to people… Andrew Smith, co-founder - Yuppiechef

It’s catastrophic… people bought from us, thinking we’d be able to deliver after lockdown… Andrew Smith, co-founder - Yuppiechef

We’re interpreting Level 4 as allowing kitchen tools… Anyone can buy hardware from tomorrow… We’re going to try and open tomorrow with a broader range… Andrew Smith, co-founder - Yuppiechef

