Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households

Utilities World and Cigicell have teamed up to offer indigent households that qualify for free basic electricity token straight to their phones.

The partnership is to help those households meet their basic energy needs while practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 lockdown period and beyond.

Cigicell CEO Alan Kodesh explains how it works.

Generally, municipalities allocate 50kWh to an indigent household every month but some municipalities allocate more. Alan Kodesh, CEO - Cigicell

If you are an indigent household you simply dial 130869# and it will ask you for your meter number, you enter that and we will check if you are registered and SMS the token to you. Alan Kodesh, CEO - Cigicell

We do not service all municipalities in the country, we suggest people go through the USSD and if you are registered we will send the token, if we don't service your municipality we will send you a message as well. Alan Kodesh, CEO - Cigicell

Listen to the full interview below...