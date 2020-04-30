TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy
The COVID-19 outbreak has brought the global entertainment business to a standstill with all shows and festivals cancelled. For performers in lockdown, online is the new live.
TicketPro, a subsidiary of Blue Label Telecoms, has launched Covid-Zero, a platform for musicians, comedians and other artists to stream their acts online. All tickets sales will be donated to support these artists during the lockdown and fund community-care packages.
Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive speaks to TicketPro managing director Brandon Duffield Brandon Duffield for more on this.
We have an online streaming platform that allows artists and entertainers to come and share their content with South Africa and at the same time people buy tickets to watch their favourite artists or to watch a specific artist.Brandon Duffield, Managing director, TicketPro
Part of those funds will go to Trust Blu Foundation, Afrika Tikkun ... where we will deliver food parcels and the care packages to people who are very desperate for this.Brandon Duffield, Managing director, TicketPro
Listen below for more ...
