[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.
All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link , follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.
Whippet in Linden, Johannesburg needs your assistance.
CEO Divan Botha says the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on their goal to create 100 jobs since they opened and their focus is now on saving the jobs of 35 employees.
Our goal is now to save 35 jobs and also the 200 family members of those 35 employees.Divan Botha, CEO - The Whippet
Botha says he started the business with the intention of changing the lives of people in an industry he says is known for the ill-treatment of staff.
We always said that we wanted to create a people-first business and we say that we have no business without our people and I think that is why this is hitting us so much harder because it talks to the heart of our business.Divan Botha, CEO - The Whippet
Click on the link below to hear more...
