Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is against the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes.
I don’t like the continuous ban on the sale of alcohol and tobacco, but I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line.Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the unbanning of cigarettes from Friday (1 May), but the decision was reversed when Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the ban remains in place.
Lost tax revenue, so far (according to the South African Revenue Services):
-
Cigarettes – R300 million
-
Beer – R664 million
-
Wine – R300 million
-
Spirits – R400 million
(Also, read: Tito Mboweni wants to fully commercialise – and tax – the dagga industry)
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Gaye Davis, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent.
The Finance Minister has gone head to head with Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma… you got a real sense of his frustration today… the economy has ground to a halt… This is enormous! …Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
If this lockdown persists for much longer… they’re prediction the loss of 7 million jobs! … a real problem for Mboweni…Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
We’ve been hearing for decades about the need for structural reforms. Over and over and over again! … It doesn’t sound like there’s any urgency whatsoever.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary Correspondent - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4
It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).Read More
'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.Read More
[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown
Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.Read More
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19
Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again
Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan).Read More
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More
COVID-19 death rate reaches 103 as South Africa reports 354 new cases
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 5,350.Read More