What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Work at the deeds office came to a complete halt at the start of the lockdown, say personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).
All property transactions froze and work for lawyers and agents completely dried up.
Some retailers cannot or will not pay rent, even the ones that remain relatively unscathed by the economic devastation wrought by efforts curb the spread of Covid-19.
What is going to happen to the property market and property industry after lockdown?
There are lots of unanswered questions.
For example, can people move to a new house during Stage Four?
Are removal companies able to operate within a city?
Nobody is getting paid and if I can’t move out, you can’t move in, laments Ingram.
Landlords still have mortgages and many (most?) estate agents won’t survive – the industry may be forced online.
Ingram’s advice:
-
Keep paying mortgages as much as possible.
-
Avoid the debt holidays if you can.
-
Tenants should keep paying as much as possible – consider the knock-on effect of nonpayment.
-
Landlords should be reasonable.
-
Don’t be evil – some retailers are simply using this as an excuse to profiteer by not paying rent when they are pumping.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Ingram to elaborate.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More
What SA's car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4
It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).Read More
'It wasn't inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.Read More
[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown
Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.Read More
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19
Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again
Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan).Read More
