[WATCH] Boys cruising in Vito AMG unsupervised has social media talking

Boys cruising in Vito AMG unsupervised has social media talking

Twitter is abuzz after a kid aged around 10 or 11 is recorded driving around in a Mercedes Benz Vito AMG.

At first, people thought maybe the parent is in the passenger seat but when the camera pans it shows another boy seating on the passenger seat as they cruise around the township with some music playing.

Ehh 😂 watch till the end pic.twitter.com/yxF7mpInzC — Yeza. (@Sakhile_15_) April 30, 2020

