'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos

The cast of _'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' _took a moment to honour the late James Avery who played Uncle Phil in their recent virtual reunion.

Avery passed away in 2014 and the clip honouring him brought many of them to tears

