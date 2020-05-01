'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Accessing government unemployment grant
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Totsie Memela
Today at 20:31
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka-Ncube
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sello Maake-ka Ncube
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Susan Scott and Bonne de Bond
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Susan Scott - Author at ...
Bonne De Bod
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage Sanef says coming second in an international study on factual reporting is a testament to local journos' work and dedication. 1 May 2020 2:07 PM
Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19 Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School. 1 May 2020 12:05 PM
View all Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Politics
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
[LISTEN] How Lebogang Mokubela mastered best methods to run township business Lemok Digital founder Lebogang Mokubela speaks about the challenges and triumphs of running a township based company. 1 May 2020 3:44 PM
View all Business
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' cast gets emotional watching Uncle Phil's videos

1 May 2020 9:15 AM
by
Tags:
Will Smith
Fresh Prince of Bel Air
'Whats Gone Viral'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Boys cruising in Vito AMG unsupervised has social media talking

The cast of _'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' _took a moment to honour the late James Avery who played Uncle Phil in their recent virtual reunion.

Avery passed away in 2014 and the clip honouring him brought many of them to tears

Watch this video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


1 May 2020 9:15 AM
by
Tags:
Will Smith
Fresh Prince of Bel Air
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-82250-ampng

[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib

30 April 2020 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-81341-ampng

[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it

30 April 2020 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-83025-ampng

[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy

30 April 2020 8:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-29-at-82509-ampng

[WATCH] Contestant gives wrong answer says Zulus honoured Chaka Khan goes viral

29 April 2020 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-29-at-81440-ampng

[WATCH] Mom creating genius quarantine driveway workout has us talking

29 April 2020 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-28-at-81902-ampng

[WATCH] Hello, sorry iemand die hond is, Nee man, dog barking at guy goes viral

28 April 2020 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-28-at-83235-ampng

[WATCH] Guy singing 'I want to break free' by Queen on his balcony goes viral

28 April 2020 8:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-28-at-82556-ampng

[WATCH] Drive-by social distancing baby shower leaves us feeling warm and fuzzy

28 April 2020 8:40 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drakensberg Boys Choir copy 2.jpg

Drakensberg Boys' Choir having virtual rehearsals during lockdown

27 April 2020 8:33 AM

Artistic director Bernard Kruger says many of their concert were cancelled due to the novel coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tresor-unpluggedjpg

[WATCH] Tresor releases new single titled Thrill

24 April 2020 3:47 PM

The multi-award winning artist joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged, from his home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

Local

South Africans to benefit from significant fuel price drop

Local

Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19

Local

EWN Highlights

BATSA gives Dlamini-Zuma until Monday to lift tobacco sales ban

1 May 2020 8:14 PM

WC govt spends over R40 mln on NGOs for GBV victims during lockdown

1 May 2020 7:50 PM

Dozens of journalists die from coronavirus since 1 March – NGO

1 May 2020 6:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA