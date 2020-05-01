'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal'

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage Sanef says coming second in an international study on factual reporting is a testament to local journos' work and dedication. 1 May 2020 2:07 PM
Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19 Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School. 1 May 2020 12:05 PM
View all Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Politics
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
[LISTEN] How Lebogang Mokubela mastered best methods to run township business Lemok Digital founder Lebogang Mokubela speaks about the challenges and triumphs of running a township based company. 1 May 2020 3:44 PM
View all Business
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal'

1 May 2020 10:34 AM
by
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome.

Participants on the Eusebius McKaiser show told Nickolaus Bauer on Friday that scenes at the See Point are worrisome.

Level 4 regulations allow individuals to exercise between 6am and 9pm. However, athletes took to the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town in large numbers this morning.

There were complaints that for some people it looks as if it is business as usual and this poses a great risk to undo efforts already made to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The amount of traffic it's as if we are back to normal. Government needs to reiterate that we are still under lockdown.

John, Caller

This is not a holiday, what are people doing on the streets?

John, Caller

If you look at a couple of the pictures that are emerging online... if ever there was a breeding ground for the virus in close proximity...it would be that.

Nickolaus Bauer, Show host

Listen below for more ...


