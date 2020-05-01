'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal'

Participants on the Eusebius McKaiser show told Nickolaus Bauer on Friday that scenes at the See Point are worrisome.

Level 4 regulations allow individuals to exercise between 6am and 9pm. However, athletes took to the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town in large numbers this morning.

There were complaints that for some people it looks as if it is business as usual and this poses a great risk to undo efforts already made to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The amount of traffic it's as if we are back to normal. Government needs to reiterate that we are still under lockdown. John, Caller

This is not a holiday, what are people doing on the streets? John, Caller

If you look at a couple of the pictures that are emerging online... if ever there was a breeding ground for the virus in close proximity...it would be that. Nickolaus Bauer, Show host

Folks at Sea Point are going to ruin it for all of us runners. I enjoyed my run this morning. I wouldn’t want my morning exercise to be cancelled because of this pic.twitter.com/NP9UdFhYp2 — McIntosh Polela (@toshpolela) May 1, 2020

WATCH: The Durban beachfront is packed with people this morning who are taking advantage of #Level4Restrictions which allows for morning exercise. It's hard to tell we are in a pandemic from this. People have flooded the promenade. @News24 @TeamNews24 #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/Gbr0YYr961 — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) May 1, 2020

