Free weekend retreat for doctors, nurses courtesy of Phefumula Country Retreat

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Accessing government unemployment grant
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Totsie Memela
Today at 20:31
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka-Ncube
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sello Maake-ka Ncube
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Susan Scott and Bonne de Bond
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Susan Scott - Author at ...
Bonne De Bod
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage Sanef says coming second in an international study on factual reporting is a testament to local journos' work and dedication. 1 May 2020 2:07 PM
Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19 Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School. 1 May 2020 12:05 PM
View all Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Politics
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
[LISTEN] How Lebogang Mokubela mastered best methods to run township business Lemok Digital founder Lebogang Mokubela speaks about the challenges and triumphs of running a township based company. 1 May 2020 3:44 PM
View all Business
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Free weekend retreat for doctors, nurses courtesy of Phefumula Country Retreat

1 May 2020 10:19 AM
by
Tags:
Doctors
Lockdown
Phefumula Country Retreat
#702ShoutOut
Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

Be that as it may, even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

RELATED: Burgess Plumbing gives customers affordable solutions in difficult times

702 is putting the spotlight on SMEs doing great work during the lockdown.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Phefumula Country Retreat owner Jenni Gillies who says they are doing their best to keep staff employed.

We decided that the moment we are able to trade, we will select a doctor or a nurse and their partner and host them complimentary for the weekend and we will do that for the whole year.

Jenni Gillies, Owner - Phefumula Country Retreat

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.


1 May 2020 10:19 AM
by
Tags:
Doctors
Lockdown
Phefumula Country Retreat
#702ShoutOut

More from The Small Business Shout-Out on 702

screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-90540-ampng

Burgess Plumbing gives customers affordable solutions in difficult times

30 April 2020 9:08 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-29-at-91003-ampng

Bryanston Organic & Natural Market delivers fresh food and essential products

29 April 2020 9:15 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-28-at-91752-ampng

Gateway Print & Packaging provides hand sanitiser labels and posters in crisis

28 April 2020 9:11 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-27-at-90647-ampng

Easi-card has developed a full face protection to help fight against COVID-19

27 April 2020 9:07 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-24-at-90312-ampng

BM Food Manufacturers honoured to be delivering food to nation during lockdown

24 April 2020 9:06 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Skynet Worldwide Express shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-23-at-92101-ampng

SafeWaste Solutions aims to help businesses manage waste effectively

23 April 2020 9:22 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Skynet Worldwide Express shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-22-at-92721-ampng

WHM Labour Law Advisors provide legal assistance during these hard times

22 April 2020 9:38 AM

Senior labour specialist Khanyo Sindana says the company is equipped to assist with legal matters during lockdown #702ShoutOut

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ucook-1000x5601jpg

UCOOK channels R37 per box into food fund

21 April 2020 10:45 AM

UCOOK has partnered with three organisations to provide food to those in need during this lockdown. #702ShoutOut

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

downloadpng

I think we can do all this manufacturing ourselves - Skynet Worldwide Express

20 April 2020 11:25 AM

Skynet Worldwide Express executive Diederick Stopforth explains their involvement in 'The Small Business Shout-Out'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

Local

South Africans to benefit from significant fuel price drop

Local

Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19

Local

EWN Highlights

BATSA gives Dlamini-Zuma until Monday to lift tobacco sales ban

1 May 2020 8:14 PM

WC govt spends over R40 mln on NGOs for GBV victims during lockdown

1 May 2020 7:50 PM

Dozens of journalists die from coronavirus since 1 March – NGO

1 May 2020 6:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA