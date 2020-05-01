Free weekend retreat for doctors, nurses courtesy of Phefumula Country Retreat

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

Be that as it may, even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

702 is putting the spotlight on SMEs doing great work during the lockdown.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Phefumula Country Retreat owner Jenni Gillies who says they are doing their best to keep staff employed.

We decided that the moment we are able to trade, we will select a doctor or a nurse and their partner and host them complimentary for the weekend and we will do that for the whole year. Jenni Gillies, Owner - Phefumula Country Retreat

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.