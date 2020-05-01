Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19

The Teddy Bear Clinic, with the support of the Gauteng Education Department and the Presidency, recently called upon South Africans to supply masks to disadvantaged schools where social distancing may be difficult and compromise the safety of our children when school resumes.

Jade Ferguson and her friend, Deyana Thokan, both Grade 8 pupils at Roedean School in Parktown, have, with the support of their school, taken on the task of having 2,600 masks made for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School.

They are aiming to raise R 21,000 to ensure each person has two reusable cotton masks - one to wash and one to wear.

Jade and Deyana are appealing for any donation you are able to make to help them reach their goal.

As school children, there isn't much we can do to fight the coronavirus so this is one of the ways we can help the people around us. Deyana Thokan, Pupil

I just thought it important to get involved. This is one of the ways we can help. Jade Ferguson, Pupil

We have the material, which we got from donations. Jade Ferguson, Pupil

It is our duty to help those who are more disadvantaged, especially now during lockdown. Deyana Thokan, Pupil

Please make your donation to: Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children Nedbank Cheque account number: 1944183361 Branch Code: 194405 Please use the reference ‘Masks’ and e-mail proof of payment to maskdonationza@gmail.com so we can track donations.

