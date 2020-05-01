Union seeks extension to make submissions on future of SAA and employees
It's D-day for South African Airways business rescue practitioners to decide the fate of the ailing airline.
The business rescue practitioners have asked unions representing SAA workers to send alternative ideas or queries about their proposal to retrench workers by close of business today.
Clement Manyathela speaks to the National Transport Movement Union president Mashudu Raphetha.
RELATED: Unions contradict each other on supposed new airline to replace SAA
We have submitted a request to the business rescue practitioners that they extend to 8 May so to allow us to continue mandating our members with regard to the plan.Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union
I can confirm that there is development in the sense that NMT supports the formation of the new airline.Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union
We need to focus on the future of the new airline.Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union
Listen to the full interview below...
