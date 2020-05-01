And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

The South African Editor's Forum (Sanef) has decided, together with the Nata Nakasa Award judges that COVID-19 is the story of 2020 and that journalists in South Africa s a whole should be given the Nata Nakasa Award.

Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report spoke to Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase for more on the story.

The Nat Nakasa Award is going to be markedly different this year. Usually, we would ask the public for names of journalists that they would nominate for the award but this year collectively as Sanef management committee and also the independent judges decided all the journalists that are currently working deserve the Nat Nakasa Award for the courage that they have displayed. Mahlatse Mahlase, Chairperson - Sanef

I was looking at and listening to the news today and you've got journalists across South Africa telling the story of this disease and also telling the experiences of South Africans, whether it is the experience of hunger, brutality at the hands of the police or the army or even just the number of deaths that we continue to talk about or those people that infected. Mahlatse Mahlase, Chairperson - Sanef

Journalists have gone to all corners. They have gone to places that put them at risk so that they can be able to tell the story and collectively we thought we should honour them. Mahlatse Mahlase, Chairperson - Sanef

On the criteria used and the criticism that some journalists have not covered themselves in glory, including getting facts wrong, Mahlase said:

If you look at South Africa, there was a report that came out and put us at Number Two in terms of factual reporting around COVID-19 and this was an international study that was done and it speaks to the work and dedication that journalists have done. And also, a lot of newsrooms have put in a lot of effort to show that they are able to help citizens siphon information that is factual. Mahlatse Mahlase, Chairperson - Sanef

Overall journalists have done a fantastic job and where there are journalists that are not meeting the standards we must continue to pull them up. Mahlatse Mahlase, Chairperson - Sanef

The journalists are doing this work under difficult circumstances. There are instances where newsrooms are not to keep up with the financial pressures that they are facing. Advertising budgets have been slashed by 70% and the journalists are feeling it. many of them are continuing to work despite salary cuts that have already been imposed. Some of them have lost their jobs. But many of them are continuing to their work. Mahlatse Mahlase, Chairperson - Sanef

Listen below for more ...