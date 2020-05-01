And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage
The South African Editor's Forum (Sanef) has decided, together with the Nata Nakasa Award judges that COVID-19 is the story of 2020 and that journalists in South Africa s a whole should be given the Nata Nakasa Award.
Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report spoke to Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase for more on the story.
The Nat Nakasa Award is going to be markedly different this year. Usually, we would ask the public for names of journalists that they would nominate for the award but this year collectively as Sanef management committee and also the independent judges decided all the journalists that are currently working deserve the Nat Nakasa Award for the courage that they have displayed.Mahlatse Mahlase, Chairperson - Sanef
I was looking at and listening to the news today and you've got journalists across South Africa telling the story of this disease and also telling the experiences of South Africans, whether it is the experience of hunger, brutality at the hands of the police or the army or even just the number of deaths that we continue to talk about or those people that infected.Mahlatse Mahlase, Chairperson - Sanef
Journalists have gone to all corners. They have gone to places that put them at risk so that they can be able to tell the story and collectively we thought we should honour them.Mahlatse Mahlase, Chairperson - Sanef
On the criteria used and the criticism that some journalists have not covered themselves in glory, including getting facts wrong, Mahlase said:
If you look at South Africa, there was a report that came out and put us at Number Two in terms of factual reporting around COVID-19 and this was an international study that was done and it speaks to the work and dedication that journalists have done. And also, a lot of newsrooms have put in a lot of effort to show that they are able to help citizens siphon information that is factual.Mahlatse Mahlase, Chairperson - Sanef
Overall journalists have done a fantastic job and where there are journalists that are not meeting the standards we must continue to pull them up.Mahlatse Mahlase, Chairperson - Sanef
The journalists are doing this work under difficult circumstances. There are instances where newsrooms are not to keep up with the financial pressures that they are facing. Advertising budgets have been slashed by 70% and the journalists are feeling it. many of them are continuing to work despite salary cuts that have already been imposed. Some of them have lost their jobs. But many of them are continuing to their work.Mahlatse Mahlase, Chairperson - Sanef
Listen below for more ...
More from Local
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19
Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School.Read More
South Africans to benefit from significant fuel price drop
The drop comes as a result of changes in the rand/dollar exchange rate and the decrease in the price of crude oil.Read More
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal'
Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome.Read More
[WATCH] Boys cruising in Vito AMG unsupervised has social media talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of tests conducted is 207,530.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy
All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More