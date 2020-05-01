[LISTEN] How Lebogang Mokubela mastered best methods to run township business
Born and bred in Soshanguve, east of Pretoria, Lebogang Mokubela started Lemok Digital group to help brands that want to talk to township audiences.
In 2015, Mokubela's company was awarded the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2016 Standard Bank Tshwane Business Awards.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane on the Azania Mosaka Show, Mokubela says even the people he as employed have lived in the townships.
The business itself is based in a township and the audience we talk to we don't see them through statistics but we see them through experience.Lebogang Mokubela, Founder - Lemok Digital
We started working with small businesses to build a track record in our portfolio and started landing clients in other countries like Angola to America.Lebogang Mokubela, Founder - Lemok Digital
Mokubela says he will be launching the first township-based smartphone brand 'Libya' later in the year.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Business
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today'
Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model.Read More
Union seeks extension to make submissions on future of SAA and employees
National Transport Movement Union president Mashudu Raphetha says they asked to be given until 8 May.Read More
Free weekend retreat for doctors, nurses courtesy of Phefumula Country Retreat
Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More