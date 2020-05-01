Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] How Lebogang Mokubela mastered best methods to run township business

Lemok Digital founder Lebogang Mokubela speaks about the challenges and triumphs of running a township based company.

Born and bred in Soshanguve, east of Pretoria, Lebogang Mokubela started Lemok Digital group to help brands that want to talk to township audiences.

In 2015, Mokubela's company was awarded the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2016 Standard Bank Tshwane Business Awards.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane on the Azania Mosaka Show, Mokubela says even the people he as employed have lived in the townships.

The business itself is based in a township and the audience we talk to we don't see them through statistics but we see them through experience.

Lebogang Mokubela, Founder - Lemok Digital

We started working with small businesses to build a track record in our portfolio and started landing clients in other countries like Angola to America.

Lebogang Mokubela, Founder - Lemok Digital

Mokubela says he will be launching the first township-based smartphone brand 'Libya' later in the year.

Listen to the full interview below...


