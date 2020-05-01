'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today'
To stop the spread of COVID-19, new regulations implemented today allow restaurants to offer order-and-delivery services.
Today heralds the start of a new way of doing business for the industry.
As lockdown moves to Level 4, restaurants are likely to develop and use their own delivery services due to high commission fees.
Ray White on Afternoon Drive speaks to Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts to find out more.
The restaurants that have chosen to open at a very vulnerable time are really the forerunners of the industry. They're gonna set the mark and set the tone on what shape the new business model will be moving forward for delivery.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurants Association of SA
The restaurant industry that closed five or six weeks ago is not the same industry that is opening today and what we're going forward into over a couple of months.Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurants Association of SA
Listen below for more ...
More from Business
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
[LISTEN] How Lebogang Mokubela mastered best methods to run township business
Lemok Digital founder Lebogang Mokubela speaks about the challenges and triumphs of running a township based company.Read More
Union seeks extension to make submissions on future of SAA and employees
National Transport Movement Union president Mashudu Raphetha says they asked to be given until 8 May.Read More
Free weekend retreat for doctors, nurses courtesy of Phefumula Country Retreat
Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More