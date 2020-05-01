'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today'

To stop the spread of COVID-19, new regulations implemented today allow restaurants to offer order-and-delivery services.

Today heralds the start of a new way of doing business for the industry.

As lockdown moves to Level 4, restaurants are likely to develop and use their own delivery services due to high commission fees.

Ray White on Afternoon Drive speaks to Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts to find out more.

The restaurants that have chosen to open at a very vulnerable time are really the forerunners of the industry. They're gonna set the mark and set the tone on what shape the new business model will be moving forward for delivery. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurants Association of SA

The restaurant industry that closed five or six weeks ago is not the same industry that is opening today and what we're going forward into over a couple of months. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurants Association of SA

