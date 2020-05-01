Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Sorbet Man Benmore and Morningside is one of the businesses seeking your assistance.

Speaking to Ray White, Sorbet Man Benmore and Morningside owner Karen Hill says they offer beer, whiskey, coffee or water to the men while they get pampered.

Sorbet Man is about men being able to take care of themselves in a manly environment. It is a great place for the guys to take care of themselves without feeling intimidated. Karen Hill, Owner- Sorbet Man Benmore and Morningside

We have two major expenses which are salaries and rentals. Our landlords are still asking us for money. Everything we are generating during the lockdown is going towards salaries. Karen Hill, Owner- Sorbet Man Benmore and Morningside

