Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.
All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.
Sorbet Man Benmore and Morningside is one of the businesses seeking your assistance.
Speaking to Ray White, Sorbet Man Benmore and Morningside owner Karen Hill says they offer beer, whiskey, coffee or water to the men while they get pampered.
Sorbet Man is about men being able to take care of themselves in a manly environment. It is a great place for the guys to take care of themselves without feeling intimidated.Karen Hill, Owner- Sorbet Man Benmore and Morningside
We have two major expenses which are salaries and rentals. Our landlords are still asking us for money. Everything we are generating during the lockdown is going towards salaries.Karen Hill, Owner- Sorbet Man Benmore and Morningside
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after Lockdown
[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Sugary Love hopes to get your support and help save it from shutting down
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.Read More
[LISTEN] Here is how you can help save Pure Hair salon
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
[LISTEN] How you can help save Joburg bistro Cut and Craft
Cut and Craft Artisan Bistro owner Nico Brandt shares why he has registered for 702 and Dineplan's initiative.Read More
Here is how you can keep your favourite small business from shutting down
Three Peppers Platters and Catering is one of the businesses that hope to benefit from 702 and Dineplan's fundraising project.Read More