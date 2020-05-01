Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Accessing government unemployment grant
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Totsie Memela
Today at 20:31
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka-Ncube
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sello Maake-ka Ncube
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Susan Scott and Bonne de Bond
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Susan Scott - Author at ...
Bonne De Bod
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage Sanef says coming second in an international study on factual reporting is a testament to local journos' work and dedication. 1 May 2020 2:07 PM
Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19 Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School. 1 May 2020 12:05 PM
View all Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Politics
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
[LISTEN] How Lebogang Mokubela mastered best methods to run township business Lemok Digital founder Lebogang Mokubela speaks about the challenges and triumphs of running a township based company. 1 May 2020 3:44 PM
View all Business
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on

1 May 2020 5:18 PM
by
Tags:
Business
beard oil
Dineplan
Dineplan voucher
sorbet man
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Sorbet Man Benmore and Morningside is one of the businesses seeking your assistance.

Speaking to Ray White, Sorbet Man Benmore and Morningside owner Karen Hill says they offer beer, whiskey, coffee or water to the men while they get pampered.

Sorbet Man is about men being able to take care of themselves in a manly environment. It is a great place for the guys to take care of themselves without feeling intimidated.

Karen Hill, Owner- Sorbet Man Benmore and Morningside

We have two major expenses which are salaries and rentals. Our landlords are still asking us for money. Everything we are generating during the lockdown is going towards salaries.

Karen Hill, Owner- Sorbet Man Benmore and Morningside

Click on the link below to hear more...


1 May 2020 5:18 PM
by
Tags:
Business
beard oil
Dineplan
Dineplan voucher
sorbet man

More from Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after Lockdown

whippetjpg

[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown

30 April 2020 6:16 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sugary-lovejpg

Sugary Love hopes to get your support and help save it from shutting down

29 April 2020 5:27 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pure-hairjpg

[LISTEN] Here is how you can help save Pure Hair salon

28 April 2020 5:32 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cut-and-craftjpg

[LISTEN] How you can help save Joburg bistro Cut and Craft

27 April 2020 5:15 PM

Cut and Craft Artisan Bistro owner Nico Brandt shares why he has registered for 702 and Dineplan's initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

Here is how you can keep your favourite small business from shutting down

24 April 2020 5:49 PM

Three Peppers Platters and Catering is one of the businesses that hope to benefit from 702 and Dineplan's fundraising project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

Local

South Africans to benefit from significant fuel price drop

Local

Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19

Local

EWN Highlights

BATSA gives Dlamini-Zuma until Monday to lift tobacco sales ban

1 May 2020 8:14 PM

WC govt spends over R40 mln on NGOs for GBV victims during lockdown

1 May 2020 7:50 PM

Dozens of journalists die from coronavirus since 1 March – NGO

1 May 2020 6:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA