702 Music with Nonn Botha
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model

2 May 2020 2:30 PM
by
Parenting
Sierra Leone
COVID-19
Zoom
online meetings
David Moinina Sengeh
Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.
Sierra Leone: Education Minister David Moinina Sengeh participates in Zoom meeting with baby. Image: Screengrab

A sweet picture of a father with his baby daughter has gone viral on Twitter, for some heartening reasons.

The man is David Moinina Sengeh, who was appointed head of Sierra Leone's Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education in 2019.

And the young minister seems to be making a point about the role of men in raising their children.

Sengeh was feeding his ten-month-old when his Zoom meeting started and then placed her on his back so that he could continue with the business of the day.

The response was enthusiastic, praise peppered with comments about how cute the minister's baby is.

"Love it - modern day father and political leader", tweeted one admirer.

Sengeh invited people to share "how you worked from home as a leader" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other fathers posted pics of themselves working remotely while tending to their children.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model


Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading magazine

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

30 April 2020 6:52 PM

The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

apartment-buildingjpg

[LISTEN] Can you move house during the lockdown?

30 April 2020 3:39 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her insights on this and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dog and cat pets 123rflifestyle 123rf

'For our pets to be psychologically secure, they need to have routine'

30 April 2020 12:20 PM

Dr Quixi Sonntag briefly explains what your pet may be experiencing through the COVID-19 lockdown and what you can do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bed bedding sheets sleep sleeping 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] Importance of good night's sleep during a pandemic

29 April 2020 3:29 PM

Director of Sleep Science Dr Dale Rae talks about the importance of sleeping patterns and how sleep affects our daily lives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depression sad lonely

[LISTEN] Tackling the COVID-19 lockdown alone

29 April 2020 3:16 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush about how to tackle being on your own through this time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pure-hairjpg

[LISTEN] Here is how you can help save Pure Hair salon

28 April 2020 5:32 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

naspers-tencentjpg

6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now

28 April 2020 4:37 PM

Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bed bedding sheets sleep sleeping 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] Why are people having so many more vivid dreams during the lockdown?

27 April 2020 12:24 PM

Eusebius McKaiser spoke to University of Cape Town (UCT) neuropsychology professor Mark Solms to understand why this is happening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

