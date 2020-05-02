Streaming issues? Report here
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside

Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown.

Millions of South Africans have grabbed the opportunity to get outside and exercise within the 3-hour limit available on lockdown Level 4.

Parenting expert Nikki Bush is excited about this chance to get kids back out into big wide-open spaces - not only does it give them a change of scene, it's also a time when they can reconnect with their bodies.

It is also simply about the pure joy of making their bodies move, she says.

I think so often we think about exercise in terms of competition... if our kids play competitive sports... rather than just thinking about your body as this amazing piece of equipment that is here to serve you in terms of your physical health, as well as mind-body connection, and how important the brain and the body connection is!

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

In fact the body is the architect of the brain. So much of our children's learning is prefaced on the neurological connections between the body and the brain. When we don't exercise, those connections weaken.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Bush also notes the chemical reaction caused by exercise like the release of endorphins and the oxygen being pumped through the body and feeding the brain.

In fact all learning will benefit if there is some exercise happening in the body.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

While your kids are forced to stay indoors, there's also plenty to keep their minds occupied.

Bush has four more boredom-busting activities on this first Saturday of May:

- Craft: paper lace-making

- Science: elastic band shooters

- Cooking: sushi sandwiches

- Home-made game: Chance

All these activities and more can be downloaded on www.toytalk.co.za.

Get all the info from Bush herself in the audio below:


