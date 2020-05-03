Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient Buhle Madulini 702 Gradient
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: NightTalk with Gushwell Brooks
See full line-up
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said 245,747 people had been tested in both the private and public sectors. 3 May 2020 8:13 PM
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy MEC David Maynier says submissions will be made to national government. Targeted sectors include construction and e-commerce. 3 May 2020 10:39 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
View all Politics
Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has outlined the measures employers must take when their businesses re-open. 3 May 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
View all Business
Help your kids safely make the most of Level 4 exercise time outside Parenting expert Nikki Bush reminds us of the benefits of exercise and comes up with more boredom busters for lockdown. 2 May 2020 4:02 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics

ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore

3 May 2020 1:53 PM
by
Tags:
ANCWL
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
cigarettes
President Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC Women's League
finance minister tito mboweni
Lockdown
COVID-19
National Command Council
tobacco sale ban
The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa.

On Wednesday, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made the surprise announcement that the ban on tobacco-related products would remain when the country moved down to Level 4 lockdown, a u-turn on the decision announced earlier by President Cyril Ramaphosa that it would be lifted.

The minister came under fire from various quarters and articles from 2017 on her reported ties to alleged illicit tobacco kingpin Adriano Mazzotti, resurfaced.

The government could also be facing legal action.

RELATED: SA govt may 'run into choppy waters' defending cigarette ban and curfew in court

Now the ANC Women's League has leapt to Dlamini-Zuma's defence.

The ANCWL statement describes criticism of Dlamini-Zuma as "misogynists and racists venom bile" disguised under the right to freedom of speech.

It says the decisions of the National Command Council (which it calls the Ministerial Command Team) cannot be reduced to the decision of a single person and alleges the "attacks" are a move to create the impression the minister overruled the council's decision and undermined the president.

RELATED: Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

The league also criticizes Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for "ill discipline" after he publicly stated his opposition to the ban on tobacco and alcohol sales.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore


3 May 2020 1:53 PM
by
Tags:
ANCWL
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
cigarettes
President Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC Women's League
finance minister tito mboweni
Lockdown
COVID-19
National Command Council
tobacco sale ban

More from Politics

190710-thulas-nxesi-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4

3 May 2020 2:22 PM

Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

30 April 2020 7:35 PM

SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lindiwe Zulu.jpeg.jpg

Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?

30 April 2020 12:50 PM

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'

30 April 2020 10:58 AM

UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Denis Goldberg and President Ramaphosa. Image: Nelson Mandela Foundation

Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils

30 April 2020 10:49 AM

Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191205tshwanejpg

Overturning decision to place Tshwane under administration victory for all - DA

30 April 2020 7:48 AM

Gauteng legislature chief whip Michael Moriarty says the court's ruling protected the rights of the people of the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

'Recovering school year will magnify inequalities in educational system'

30 April 2020 7:29 AM

Equal Education general-secretary Noncedo Madubedube reflects on tentative plan to reopen schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

edcon-club-feejpg

Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist

29 April 2020 12:41 PM

Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo says the move gives the business a chance to reorganise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus

Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others?

29 April 2020 11:06 AM

Runnymede Trust thinktank race equality director Omar Khan says race has a direct correlation with health outcomes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'

29 April 2020 8:00 AM

NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Employers must grant paid sick leave to employees with Covid-19 symptoms

Business Local

ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore

Politics

COVID-19 cases rise to 6,783 with eight new deaths recorded

World Local

EWN Highlights

Competition Tribunal to hear Dis-Chem’s essential items price inflation case

3 May 2020 5:32 PM

FS health officials conduct door-to-door testing, screening in some areas

3 May 2020 3:46 PM

Fisheries Dept to distribute over 10,000 food parcels to small-scale fishers

3 May 2020 3:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA