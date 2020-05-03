ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore
On Wednesday, Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made the surprise announcement that the ban on tobacco-related products would remain when the country moved down to Level 4 lockdown, a u-turn on the decision announced earlier by President Cyril Ramaphosa that it would be lifted.
The minister came under fire from various quarters and articles from 2017 on her reported ties to alleged illicit tobacco kingpin Adriano Mazzotti, resurfaced.
The government could also be facing legal action.
RELATED: SA govt may 'run into choppy waters' defending cigarette ban and curfew in court
Now the ANC Women's League has leapt to Dlamini-Zuma's defence.
The ANCWL statement describes criticism of Dlamini-Zuma as "misogynists and racists venom bile" disguised under the right to freedom of speech.
It says the decisions of the National Command Council (which it calls the Ministerial Command Team) cannot be reduced to the decision of a single person and alleges the "attacks" are a move to create the impression the minister overruled the council's decision and undermined the president.
RELATED: Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
The league also criticizes Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for "ill discipline" after he publicly stated his opposition to the ban on tobacco and alcohol sales.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore
More from Politics
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4
Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils
Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg.Read More
Overturning decision to place Tshwane under administration victory for all - DA
Gauteng legislature chief whip Michael Moriarty says the court's ruling protected the rights of the people of the city.Read More
'Recovering school year will magnify inequalities in educational system'
Equal Education general-secretary Noncedo Madubedube reflects on tentative plan to reopen schools.Read More
Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist
Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo says the move gives the business a chance to reorganise.Read More
Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others?
Runnymede Trust thinktank race equality director Omar Khan says race has a direct correlation with health outcomes.Read More
'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'
NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.Read More