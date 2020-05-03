[LISTEN] Simphiwe Dana on her new album and recording with Mali's top musos

Local songbird Simphiwe Dana has finally released her long-awaited fifth studio album, Bamako.

She travelled to the capital of Mali for the recording and worked with some of the country's top musicians.

Simphiwe Dana. Image: Simphiwe Dana on Facebook

Legendary Malian artist Salif Keita co-produced the album, which features his band as well.

Also featured is singer and guitarist Vieux Farka Touré, who's followed in the footsteps of his father Ali Farka Touré.

Dana describes herself as "quite a joker" and says the beauty of working with Keita is that he has a childlike personality which matches her own.

He's childlike like me, especially during the taping process... He will just get everyone at ease... That childlike personality really does wonders. Simphiwe Dana, Musician

It's like making jokes, everyone just laughing all the time... It's just having a very lighthearted space to create in. Simphiwe Dana, Musician

Dana is known for the uncompromising honesty of her music - it reflects who she is.

The singer and songwriter says this could partly be attributed to the fact that she slightly autistic.

I'm a very honest person, to a fault, and at times to my own detriment. But this is also what has given my music the authenticity that it has. Simphiwe Dana, Musician

I think also my honesty could be partly due to my slight autism that I'm finally coming to terms with. Even that slight autism makes me very observant and almost with a photographic kind of memory when it comes to certain situations because I'm very forgetful but I can remember even the colour and the smells... also being intuitive and being an over-thinker and a perfectionist. Simphiwe Dana, Musician

She explains what made her settle on _Bamako _for the title of the album.

Having gone to Bamako, which is the capital city of Mali, and having been so inspired by the culture, especially the music culture there, it's very special. Simphiwe Dana, Musician

Listen to the in-depth conversation with Dana, and also enjoy some of the tracks from Bamako: